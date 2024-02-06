Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Ben Affleck went viral during the 2023 Grammys for looking bored and dejected while sitting next to his wife, Jennifer Lopez. A Dunkin’ ad released during this year’s awards that teases a likely Super Bowl campaign builds on that meme as the actor, director and brand ambassador decides to become a pop star himself.

Exaggerating his Massachusetts accent as he has in previous iterations of the “Dunkin’ cinematic universe” created by his production company, Artist Equity, Affleck insists he’s not bored but always watching. He calls Lopez to ask her to listen to his “beats” and help him develop a musical persona, only to have her blow him off.

Undeterred, he brings a CD to a producer, spends some time recording, goes over ideas for a Dunkin’-inspired outfit, and learns dance moves from fellow Dunkin’ brand ambassador and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Sipping an iced coffee and biting into a giant doughnut, he delivers a motivational speech on the perils of “underestimating Boston,” insisting that even though he lacks rhythm, coordination or the ability to sing on key, that shouldn’t stop him from achieving his new dream.

The minute-long spot ends with a “to be continued” message. The brand’s subsequent marketing drops the date 2/11/24, likely teasing an upcoming Super Bowl ad. If it is a Super Bowl campaign, it follows a strong performance in 2023 in which the brand ranked fourth on the USA Today Ad Meter.

Dunkin’ garnered attention last year with an ad that Affleck directed and starred in as a drive-thru worker, and it has continued to build on the campaign. In a subsequent spot, he was mistaken for his frequent collaborator and Artists Equity co-founder, Matt Damon.

Another commercial that launched during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards found him collaborating with rapper Ice Spice.

Following the Grammys on Feb. 4, Dunkin’ released a 15-second recut and three supporting ads. One depicts Affleck’s rough attempts at making music, while the other two play on D’Amelio’s failure to recognize Affleck in a Vanity Fair lie detector test, with the actor trying to explain that he’s more than just Lopez’s husband.

