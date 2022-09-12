Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

In recent months, there has been a great deal of discussion about the progress of diverse representation in entertainment, in particular within fictional genres including sci-fi, superheroes and fantasy. At times, this public discussion on progress has come to feel like a pendulum, moving back and forth between the forward swings of creative new stories that incorporate diverse experiences and the backward swings ranging from stereotypes to erasure.