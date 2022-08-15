Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Culture-Forward Advertising!

The ad-volution of nerd culture

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

9 mins ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

On this week’s episode, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino to discuss the state of nerd culture. They explore how it’s pushing the marketing industry to respond, the rise of inclusive and diverse storytelling and the potential this new and exciting content creates for brand partnerships.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Commerce Week

Video: Adweek’s Commerce Week 2022 Highlights

By David Song

Commerce Week

Where Digital Native Wayfair Is Creating More IRL Touchpoints

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

Digging Deep Into E-Commerce With Pinterest 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

The Importance of Remaining Loyal to the Brand and Consumers With Clorox 

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

3 Ways Next-Gen Leaders Embrace Uncertainty and Drive Digital Transformation

By Courtney Rose

More Football Fans Than Ever Are Streaming Games and Here’s How to Reach Them

By Danielle Carney

Are You Making Informed CTV Ad Buys?

By DISH Media