On this week’s episode, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino to discuss the state of nerd culture. They explore how it’s pushing the marketing industry to respond, the rise of inclusive and diverse storytelling and the potential this new and exciting content creates for brand partnerships.