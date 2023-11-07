Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

KFC’s “Crispy” creative platform, which celebrates the brand’s origins, won Kantar’s Most Effective TV campaign of 2022. Now the fast-food brand and its French agency, Havas Paris, brings that saga to a close with an ad inspired by science fiction classics Blade Runner and The Fifth Element.

Titled “Forever Crispy,” the new spot shows a couple driving around a futuristic Paris and scanning radio stations that come with dashboard holograms representing the performers. They stop on “I Like It Crisp,” a track created just for the campaign by CLNL SNDRS and produced by HRCLS.

The song plays as they drive past a holographic octopus advertising a new movie, a storefront offering the chance to use VR headsets to go on a one-hour virtual vacation and a barbershop where a device styles hair into cubes.

Their destination is a KFC drive-thru where the ordering interface might be holographic, but the food is just the same.

“The idea was to project KFC into the near future, a Paris where everything has become virtual and holographic,” Havas Paris associate creative directors Jordan Molina and Ludovic Miege told Adweek. “With director Romain Chassaing, we drew inspiration from science fiction classics like Blade Runner for the atmosphere and set design, and The Fifth Element for certain costumes. The challenge was to create something spectacular with a touch of humor and plenty of details.”

The ad will run for three weeks across TV, VOL, OOH, DOOH, Snap, Meta and TikTok. A second installment in what Havas is calling the “KFC Universe” will be released soon.

“After two great ads centered on the brand’s origins, we needed to do something fresh,” Molina and Miege said in a statement. “This time, we decided to project KFC into the future. To show that the brand’s crispy chicken was, is and always will be the real deal, even when everything else has become artificial.”

CREDITS:

KFC France

General manager: Isabelle Herman

Chief marketing officer: Pierre Cailleau

Brand director: Guillaume Saez

Brand & sponsoring manager: Timothée Camps

Agency: Havas Paris

CCO: Stéphane Gaubert

Associate creative directors: Jordan Molina & Ludovic Miege

Sales managers: Patrick Lecerf, Caroline Su, Geoffroy Grunberg, Victoire Cointy, Léa Lasry

Strategic planning: Romain Roux, Mehdi Loussaief

Head of production: Carine Petit

Production: Karen Elalouf

Film

Artistic director: Jordan Molina, Guillaume Fillion

Copywriter: Ludovic Miege, Cyrine Arrar

OOH/DOOH

Artistic director: Adrien Raderscheidt, Didier Richarth

Copywriter: Antoine Palle PALLE

Social Media

Artistic director: Jacques Saurat

Copywriter: Clément Jacobi

Prod Film: Solab

TV producer: Benjamin Besnainou

Director: Romain Chassaing

Culinary stylist: Valéry Drouet

Producer: Edouard Chassaing

Post-production manager: Dorothée Semezis

Post-production: Digital District

Sound post-production: HRCLS

Musical composition: HRCLS

CLNL SNRDS – I Like It Crisp

Composer: Gaetan Lecalvez and Guillaume Zolnierowski

Author: Philippe Ekollo