It’s no secret that advertising during the Super Bowl is a pretty big deal. With time slots in high demand (and, clearly, at a high cost), one question arises each and every year: How can a budget-savvy company tap into that Big Game fervor without actually buying a Super Bowl ad?

With its newest campaign, Anytime Fitness is answering that question. Teaming up with AOR Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the brand’s “Anytime Anytime” campaign offers viewers a chance to win free memberships and a grand prize of a trip to anywhere in the world with an Anytime Fitness.

To spread the word, Anytime Fitness has released three short teaser videos. “Anytime Anytime” shows a gym enthusiast working out, describing all the many times someone might say anytime during the Big Game. For instance, “if you ask a friend when you can come over, and they say ‘anytime,’ doesn’t count—it has to be on TV.”

In “Clearing Up the Confusion,” the announcer makes sure participants are aware that words like “sometimes” and “oftentimes” don’t count. Meanwhile, “Hearing Test” shows a study in action where a listener raises a hand whenever they hear the word “anytime.”

“No event captures people’s undivided attention like the Big Game. So we wanted to really give people something to pay close attention to and turn this year’s Big Game into a game fans could play at home,” said Mischief’s group creative directors, Howard Finkelstein and Ross Fletcher, in a statement.

“It’s football meets bingo. Easy for anyone to take part—just like the brand’s promise to make fitness easy for anyone to take part—with prizes which reinforce Anytime’s commitment to fitness literally anytime, any place in the world,” they explained.

This campaign will play out on social media, with viewers invited to note anytime they hear “anytime” with the #JustHeardAnytime hashtag on Twitter and Instagram. It is supported by OOH in Phoenix, where the game will take place Feb. 12.