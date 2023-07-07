Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns when it comes to using the technology to create celebrity deepfakes. But Jennifer Lopez is embracing its potential by giving Virgin Voyages permission to use her likeness for a “Jen AI” custom invite tool.

Created by VMLY&R, the tool hosted within virginvoyages.com allows consumers to invite friends and family to join them on one of the adults-only cruises. The messages from Lopez can be customized with the occasion, amenities they want to hype, destination and the names of the organizer and invitees.

“Life is busy and it’s difficult to get your crew together and make it all happen,” Ryan McManus, VMLY&R chief creative officer of North America, said in a statement. “With all the developments around [generative] AI, we decided to build something that can help invite the world to Voyage.”

Virgin Voyages introduced the new function in a minute-long ad showing Lopez talking up the cruise, only to have her voice replaced and her face become pixelated. The video then moves to an “AI lab” whose employees take turns in a motion capture suit to control what Lopez says and does.

“When we first announced our partnership with Jennifer back in 2021, what excited us about the collaboration was combining our creativity with a shared passion for connecting and entertaining our audiences,” Virgin Voyages chief brand officer Nathan Rosenberg said in a statement. “Through this wildly creative idea from VMLY&R, we are both using and poking fun at the world of AI.”

CREDITS

VMLY&R

Chief creative officer, NA: Jason Xenopoulos

Chief creative officer, NA: Ryan McManus

Group creative director:Gretchen Menter

Creative director: Perle Arteta

Executive producer: Christine Howley

Executive music producer: Theresa Notartomaso

Music production assistant: Karli James

Senior business affairs manager: Janet Muentes

Executive director, client engagement: Shali Wade

Executive director, client engagement: Becky Ginsberg

Group director, client engagement: Chelsea Dubin

Senior account manager: Camille Lavoie

Operations supervisor: Lauren Galanek

Director, client engagement: Dan Murphy

Program director, delivery: Mary Lou Ricci

Global chief strategy officer: Andrea Grodberg Ring

Group director, strategy and insights: Ricardo Munoz

Executive officer: Brian Yamada

Executive director, experience design: Brad Levine

Experience innovation: Fernando Martinez

Group director, experience design: Andy McLeod

Managing director, technology: Gabby Spurling

Director, experience design: Laura Robertson

Designer: Alex Makarainen

Technology specialist: Sean Dees

Associate director, technology: Rhia Dixon

Chief technology officer: David Mitchell

Writer: Joel Johnson

Senior designer: Carolyn Pokorney

Virgin Voyages

Managing director, Bain Capital: Matt Freeman

Chief brand officer: Nathan Rosenberg

Director, global brand and experience strategy: Billy Bohan Chinique

Creative director: Christian Schrader

Editorial director: Bailey Edwards

Head of social media: Elayane Merriwether

Director, global public relations: Michelle Estevam

Sr. manager – communications: Taylor Dixon

Head of production: Kathy Boos Tejada

Chief growth officer: Isis Ruiz

Director, integrated marketing: Virginia Rojo

Director – digital experience: Gabriel Mende

Head of paid media: Cindy Gil

Media specialist: Bella Clements

Deeplocal

Chief innovation officer: Patrick Miller

VP of creative technology: Blair Neal

VP of creative technology: Matt Franklin

Creative technology director: Sean Scanlan

Creative technology director: John Mars

Creative technologist: Swan Carpenter

Creative technologist: Ethan Nevidomsky

Director of production: Grace Reed

Production assistant: Carly Sacco

SpeakUnique

Chief technology officer: Oliver Watts

Chief executive officer: Alice Smith

Digital developer: Jeremy Jones

Flaunt Digital

Chief technology officer: Jamie Shields

Head of development: Sam Ward

Web developer: Aidan Maycock

Dev QA: Dan Stoakes

Dev QA: Matt Dove

Dev QA: Katie Pearson

Design QA: Hannah Thompson

Radical Media

Director: Dave Meyers

DP: Scott Cunningham

Producer: Colin Moran

SVP/head of commercials: Jim Bouvet

Wave

Sound engineer: Chris Afzal

Executive producer: Vicky Ferraro

Cabin

Editor: Chan Hatcher

Assistant editor: Katie Pehowski

Assistant editor: Nicole Lefteau

Senior producer: Mary Stasilli

Framestore

Creative director, VFX: Vicky Osborn

Creative director, design: Brian Drucker

VFX lead: Kane Herd

Senior producer: Sue McNamara

Production support: Kate Richardson

Production support: Meghana Penumarthi

Production support: Susan Harris

Executive producer: Nick Faser

On-set VFX supervisor: James Rogers

On-set VFX supervisor: JR Hawkins

Compositing: Joseph Taylor

Compositing: Alex Ling

Compositing: Joseph Yoon

Compositing: Ariana Kolitsopoulos

Compositing: David Forcada

Compositing: Gil Milstein

Compositing: Em Hackley

Compositing: Jess Kim

Compositing: Keno Naidoo

Compositing: Tony Rivas

Compositing: Theuns Van Rensberg

Compositing: Zimei Song

Compositing: Yilin Lai

Compositing: Ryan Niko

Computer graphics: Jessica Soderstrom

Computer graphics: Sean Curran

Computer graphics: Leslie Clark

Computer graphics: Youran Liu

Computer graphics: Sean Dollins

Computer graphics: Jass Tsai

Computer graphics: Jeremy Livingston

Design: Crystal Sameul

Design: Kevin Sanchez

Design: Ryan DeCarlo

Company 3

Colorist: Tim Masick

Assistant colorist: Stephen Winterhalter

VMLY&R Vault

Group director: Steve Stone

Cinematographer: Jake Farmer

Senior producer: Marni Dworkin

Motion designer: Luke Rupp

Senior editor: Jeff Stiles

Editor: Cole Hannan

Hearts & Sciences

Executive director, strategy: Daniel Muirhead

Executive director, planning: Dale Travis

Senior director, integrated investment: Sebastian Pinzon

Senior director, activation and performance: Caroline Mercurio

The Medina Co

Executive: Benny Medina

Team Jennifer Lopez: Gilly Iyer

Executive, personal assistant: Chris Rondina

J. Lopez Entertainment

President, digital for Jennifer Lopez: Larry Del Santo

Full Picture

Project manager: Steven Fernandez

EVP, brand strategy: Liane Mullin Bratchter

Vice president of brand & strategy: Adeniz Villar