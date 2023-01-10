Communicating all the wonders of travel via a short video is no easy task. That goes double for brands taking on the mission of teasing out the full sensory experience of being on a luxury cruise. Fortunately, with a working mix of musical and visual delights, consumers can get the gist of things even from the comfort of their own homes.

Centering on relaxation and fun, Virgin Voyages has released its new campaign, “Now We’re Voyaging.” Created in partnership with creative agency VMLY&R, the initiative comes complete with a music video featuring real-life Virgin Voyages passengers and crew in a story based on their first-hand experiences onboard the brand’s first ship of its fleet, The Scarlet Lady.

In the year of the 40th anniversary of the Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon,” pop artist Drew Love’s cover of the classic not only provides the soundtrack, but it ties into the theme of the brand’s mission. Not only did the Virgin record label initially release the song in 1983, but here, the brand’s interest in creating complete experiences for passengers is echoed in the choice.

“We believe that brands should create culture rather than interrupting it,” said Jason Xenopoulos, co-chief creative officer for North America at VMLY&R, in a statement. “Virgin Voyages deserves more than an ad campaign, and we are delighted that we could create an entertainment experience instead—one that will live in culture where this brand belongs.”

Play it again, Branson

Helmed by director Jonas Åkerlund helmed the music video, in which the story shifts from the relaxation that can come from spending time at sea to the fun of partying with fellow passengers as day turns to night. The conclusion of the video features a brief appearance from Virgin Group founder Richard Branson himself. As the backing track concludes, he reaches over to the record player, saying, “Let’s do it again, shall we?” and starts the song anew.

“As we continue to showcase our ships to the world, we wanted to share what it’s like onboard based on what our sailors have told us and shared on social,” said Nathan Rosenberg, chief brand officer of Virgin Voyages. “It features real crew as well and is a celebration of travel and Voyaging.”

Virgin Voyages is a recent addition to the cruise industry with its 2021 launch, though it was several years in the making. The music video coincides with the 2023 debut of two new ships, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady, sailing to new destinations like Greece and Australia.