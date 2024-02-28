Adweek Original Video

Adnatomy: The Delicious Story Behind Postmates' Trippy Ads

Postmates partnered with Mother LA and Nexus Design Studio to show the pleasure of food.

Terry Stanley breana.mallamaci
By T.L. Stanley & Breana Mallamaci

No one went hungry during the making of the Postmates “This Is Your Brain on Food” campaign, with takeout orders of hot chicken, soup dumplings, boba tea and more crave-worthy dishes inspiring the creative and fueling the workday.

“It was one of these beautiful research projects where we just got to eat a bunch of delicious food,” said Biz Anderson, strategist at agency Mother L.A.

The campaign, with animated shorts in varying styles, showed off Postmates’ quirky personality, differentiating it from parent company Uber Eats and highlighting its relationships with restaurant partners.

The brand's marketing chief, the campaign's director and agency execs discuss the making of the AI campaign.

And if its tagline sounds familiar, that’s no accident. “This Is Your Brain on Food” is intended as a trippy homage to the iconic ‘80s and ‘90s anti-drug PSAs, aiming to bring to life the visceral pleasure of eating doughnuts, sushi and other noshes.

In the latest episode of Adnatomy, we explore the origins and execution of the campaign with Anderson; David Kim, executive creative director at Postmates; and Harry Butt, creative director at Nexus Design Studio.

Video: Breana Mallamaci

Terry Stanley

T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

breana.mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making spreadsheets in her spare time for fun.

