Adnatomy: How Virgin Voyages Created JenAI From the Block

Pre-pandemic, Virgin Group was ready to set sail on a grand new adventure with Virgin Voyages—its adult-exclusive cruise company. It even set up a partnership with global superstar and actor Jennifer Lopez to be the face of the new brand, as well as its chief celebration officer.

And then the ships were stopped from sailing as the world went into lockdown. Lopez was forced to stay at home, just like everyone else.

However, the ships did eventually set sail. With the sudden boom in interest around artificial intelligence, the first campaign to feature Lopez utilized the technology’s potential with a comedic hero film and an accompanying JenAI tool where users could create their own custom invite.

In the latest episode of Adnatomy, hear from Billy Bohan Chinique, director of global brand and experience strategy from Virgin Voyages, the campaign’s director Dave Meyers and VMLY&R’s chief creative officer for North America Ryan McManus and Brian Yamada, the agency’s chief innovation officer about the making of the campaign and working with the Hollywood star.