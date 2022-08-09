The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.
While there are an enormous number of blogs, advice columns and books devoted to answering relationship questions, they often don’t meet the needs of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Dating app Hinge is looking to help the 80% of its queer users who said they struggle to find resources to help them date with a new NFAQ (Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions) feature launching on Aug. 9.