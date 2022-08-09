Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

A New Hinge Guide Answers Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions About LGBTQ+ Dating

A new feature connects daters to insights from queer experts and influencers

Collage of Hinge experts
Daters can submit their own questions or browse advice provided by LGBTQ+ influencers based on their lived experiences.Hinge
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

11 seconds ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

While there are an enormous number of blogs, advice columns and books devoted to answering relationship questions, they often don’t meet the needs of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Dating app Hinge is looking to help the 80% of its queer users who said they struggle to find resources to help them date with a new NFAQ (Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions) feature launching on Aug. 9.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Chat & Messaging

Snap Introduces Family Center In-App Tool for Parents, Teens

By David Cohen

An illustration depicts eight blue accessibility icons lined up on a tan website interface
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Why Agencies Should Prioritize Making the Digital World More Accessible

By Olivia Morley

Programming & Performance

Kenan Thompson Tapped to Host 74th Emmy Awards

By Bill Bradley

Platforms

Instagram: How to Automatically Share Your Instagram Story to Your Facebook Storyicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?

By Jane Butler, Managing Director, Google

64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023

By LiveRamp

The Holiday Shopping Season Looks Very Different for 2022

By InMobi

Marketing Costs Are Rising—But That Doesn’t Mean You Have to Cut Back

By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast