While there are an enormous number of blogs, advice columns and books devoted to answering relationship questions, they often don’t meet the needs of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Dating app Hinge is looking to help the 80% of its queer users who said they struggle to find resources to help them date with a new NFAQ (Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions) feature launching on Aug. 9.