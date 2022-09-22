Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free.
In 2020, 270 showrunners, creators and screenwriters signed an open letter to Hollywood asking to increase Latinx representation in television. Since then, many major entertainment companies implemented diversity and inclusion initiatives, making public commitments to systemic changes and increased representation in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes. We started to see high-profile Latinx-led projects rolled out, such as In the Heights.