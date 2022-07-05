Hispanic TV

Reframing How Brands Market Hispanic Audiences 

Finding success by tapping into diversity

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

58 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

From food and music to television, Hispanic culture has made an immeasurable impact on brand marketing strategies. Companies continually positioning themselves in this market have proven to gain popularity nationally, with television significantly expanding programming that targets and reflects the Hispanic culture. Luis Izquierdo, avp of product brand management at AT&T, sat down with Adweek during our Elevate: Hispanic TV Summit for a discussion on the keys to becoming an influential advertiser and marketer for Hispanic audiences and what strategies companies can implement into their own brand. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Co-founders and CEOs, Terri Meyer (left) and Sandy Greenberg (right)
Accounts

How Indie Agency Terri and Sandy Use the Power of Relationships to Fuel New Business

By Nandika Chatterjee

TV Upfronts

The CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates Starting Aug. 31

By Bill Bradley

a group of people sitting under giant umbrellas
Cannes Lions

Introducing Home/Work, an Adweek Podcast About Seeking Balance

By Alexandra Bower

Blockchain

Meta to Pull the Plug on Novi Digital Wallet Sept. 1

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

You Might Like

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Want to Reach Gen Z? Make Sure Your Ads Are Legit Good

By Steve Ellis, EVP Ad Sales Strategy & Business Development, Paramount

Reach Gen Z and Younger People in the Spaces They Value

By Sarah Iooss, Head of Sales, Americas, Twitch