Historically, when targeting the Latinx market, ads have been dubbed in Spanish over the original English-language ad. For Super Bowl 58, brands like Starbucks, AT&T and Total by Verizon wanted to dig deeper for their moment on the biggest stage in advertising.

The game-winning ads on the TelevisaUnivision stream of Super Bowl 58 focused on the themes of the multi-generational household and Spanglish dialogue, two crucial aspects of Hispanic and Latinx culture. Whether it was a young woman showing her family an Indeed job listing at the dinner table or a young couple checking out a wedding venue with the guidance of beloved AT&T store manager Lily Adams, there were brands that seamlessly showed up to reflect today’s modern Latinx household that typically hears a blend of both English and Spanish.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ads that go beyond the Spanish dubbing and reflect the community with realistic cultural nuances, native Spanish dialogue and generational inclusion.

Verizon

Tugging at the heartstrings through a mix of nostalgia and humor, Total by Verizon brought back the Latinx anthem that ruled the ’90s, “Suavemente” by Elvis Crespo, and added a fun modern twist by changing the lyrics to reflect the wireless plan’s perks. The spot also featured fun, retro visuals and side commentary by comedy star Arturo Castro.

Nissan

Leaning into the multi-generational familial aspect of Latinx culture, Nissan tapped SNL breakout star Marcello Hernandez, who is seen picking up many family members in a Nissan Pathfinder during a lengthy test drive. The ad also shows a glimpse of the Grammy-winning Grupo Frontera, a Mexican regional music group that has skyrocketed to fame in both Mexico and the U.S.

Cricket

The cellular company not only leaned into original Spanish dialogue and copy, but highlighted diversity. In the ad, a mother-daughter duo is dancing on what looks to be their rooftop. What makes this ad so special is how it features the mom with curly hair. This is a big moment because it goes against the stereotype of Latinx women in ads who will typically have straight hair and fairer skin, whereas the mother in this ad is fairly darker and embodies the vast diversity of the Latinx community.

Starbucks

Starbucks gets an A+. We see a young college student ordering two Caramel Macchiatos for herself and her friend-slash-classmate, who reassures her they will get a 10 in what is presumably a big test or presentation. In Latin America, the grading system is from 0-10, with 10 being the highest. The casting deserves a nod here as well for depicting more than one Latinx ethnicity.

Expedia

It’s not easy to show your mobile app’s interface in a way that showcases the product and the story, but Expedia nailed it. Three sisters are leading different lives but are still on each other’s minds as they are seen collaborating on the travel site’s Trip Planner tool for a reunión de hermanas (sister reunion). It’s a reflection of a Hispanic-American bicultural experience that seamlessly blends both worlds.

Indeed

Another nod for casting, this time for employment website Indeed. In “Table Talk,” we are invited to a family dinner where the protagonist points out, in a mix of Spanish and English, a dream-come-true job listing that feels out of reach. The extended family offers moral support, from the impressionable little brother to the passionate abuela.

Arexvy

In the spot for RSV vaccine Arexvy, we see a near-accurate depiction of a scenario common in Latinx culture—the welcoming of family members at airport pickup. Abuelo and abuela are seen greeting their grandkids as we hear a Spanish-language voiceover highlighting vaccine info. Univision has previously highlighted the “pharma blind spot” when it comes to the Hispanic audience, so it’s refreshing to see the effort and strategy here.

AT&T

AT&T breaks the stereotype of Latinx ads by only being in Spanish. The company leans into how in most Latinx families, both English and Spanish are spoken, even in the same sentence. In this ad, the woman speaks to her fiancé and venue planner in Spanish and without skipping a beat, speaks to the AT&T representative in English. With the company leaning into showing the reality of how most Latinx families converse, we can only hope more take note and start to implement such strategy.