The National Football League has a huge Latinx audience, but one that is still underrepresented in the ads we see during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Now that TelevisaUnivision has the rights to air the Super Bowl for the first time, its largest Spanish-language station, Univision, is pulling in some of the biggest brands for its broadcast of the Big Game, including Nissan, Total by Verizon, TurboTax, Metro by T-Mobile and Audi. Some will broadcast dedicated Spanish-language spots, including Nissan and Total by Verizon, while others will air their spots in English.

“For Univision, it’s a significant historical moment for us to broadcast the Super Bowl, and we’re excited about it,” John Kozack, executive vice president of multimedia sales at TelevisaUnivision told Adweek.

Approval from Paramount

TelevisaUnivision negotiated the rights to the Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl, and the telecast is a partnership between CBS and Univision.

Univision said the two broadcasts are sold separately from one another, although there has been some brand crossover.

“We didn’t package any of this together. They did their thing, we did ours, but we’ve seen that a lot of the same advertisers that have bought them are buying us. Not all, but most, and it’s really been a way for them and us to extend the reach in the Big Game,” said Kozack.

It’s also been up to the brands to decide what language they want for the creative. Some have opted to use the English-speaking creative they produced for the CBS broadcast, which CBS is allowing them to do, while others have Spanish-language versions of that creative, or have created stand-alone spots in Spanish, which Univision is allowing them to do, so there will be a mix of languages and creative options on the broadcast.

Another boost for brands is the affordability of buying the Univison broadcast. While Kozack wouldn’t give exact pricing, he said that out of pocket to buy the Super Bowl at Univision is significantly less than the CBS feed. He added that sales have been more than double those of any other Spanish-language network that previously had the rights to the Super Bowl broadcast.

A shift for the NFL

The NFL is making a more concerted effort to reach the Latinx audience, which has a 34 million-strong fanbase and growing, according to the league.

While soccer still reigns supreme, football is increasing its popularity. Hispanic household ratings were up 9% for this past season. About 8.3 million viewers—44% of them women—in U.S. Hispanic households saw last year’s Super Bowl.





TelevisaUnivision’s Super Bowl 58 matchup promo.

Some of that comes from the leadership of Marissa Solis, senior vp, global brand and consumer marketing at the NFL. She has spearheaded outreach efforts to the Latinx community, as well as women, to help grow the fanbase. She championed last year’s Super Bowl spot that featured Diana Flores, a former ballet dancer-turned-flag football quarterback.

“It does take leadership at the senior level to break the systemic bias. And we had such crazy accolades for that [Super Bowl spot]. And we’ve seen perception of the NFL increasing year over year,” Javier Farfan, culture marketing strategist at the NFL, told ADWEEK last year.

For the brands that choose to advertise on Univison’s broadcast, Kozack said they will extend their consumer reach, because they’re seeing the importance of leaning into the Latinx audience.

“When you’re in-language, it does build meaningful connections. And ultimately, that culture connection will help drive business outcomes for them,” added Kozack.

The brands and spots

Brands that will be a part of the Univision broadcast with Spanish-language spots are TurboTax, Totino’s, Metro by T-Mobile, Nissan and Total by Verizon. The broadcast will also feature ads from Audi, BetMGM, Experian, DraftKings and Volkswagen.

Total by Verizon hopes to inspire Spanish-speaking game watchers to switch to one of its service plans in a new campaign from Ogilvy. The brand chose to advertise on Univision because the Latinx segment makes up a large portion of its consumer base.

“Seeing that TelevisaUnivision is the No. 1 network in the U.S. for Latinos, we knew there was no better place for Total by Verizon to begin to grow our connection than in its first-ever national broadcast of the Big Game,” said Cheryl Gresham, chief marketing officer of Verizon Value.

The creative was directed by Fred Armisen, whose mother is Venezuelan and is fluent in Spanish, and there is a surprise cameo from Guatemalan actor Arturo Castro, plus several other surprises, according to Gresham.

The commercial brings back 1990s Latin dance music with a new take on hit merengue song “Suavemente.” In the “Totalmente” campaign, created by Ogilvy New York, the tune becomes about the perks of having a Total by Verizon wireless plan, but with a nostalgic nod to the Elvis Crespo original.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with such a great brand that sees culture and consumers as they really are—where the minority is becoming the majority—and that Total has chosen this moment to celebrate Latin culture in the way it’s intended,” said Darla Price, president of Ogilvy New York.

Golin was the marketing and social impact and inclusion agency for the campaign.

Nissan also has a Spanish-language spot in the Univision broadcast. The campaign, by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, stars Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez, who is seen picking up many family members in a Nissan Pathfinder during a lengthy test drive.

“We’re using the nation’s biggest game day to air an in-language spot that reignites the love of Nissan among bicultural Latinos, who comprise many of our customers,” said Marisstella Marinkovic, CMO at Nissan U.S., in a statement.

For TelevisaUnivision, the buy-in to the game is proving a success, and beyond that, its inventory for the pregame—which starts at 1 p.m. ET and goes until kickoff at 6:30 p.m.—is well sold, according to Kozack, as is the postgame.

“The enthusiasm around the company, to be able to go in in the marketplace and sell the NFL, has been fun,” said Kozack.