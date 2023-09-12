Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Indeed, an influential platform that has redefined the way job seekers and employers connect, stands as a cornerstone in the modern employment landscape. Boasting an extensive array of tools and resources, this platform has empowered countless individuals to embark on meaningful career journeys while providing businesses with a dynamic space to discover top-tier talent.

To explore the impact of Indeed and uncover the secrets behind its success, we sat down with its chief marketing officer, Jessica Jensen in the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to discuss the evolving job market, the use of AI and the future of work.

As chief marketing officer at Indeed, Jensen is responsible for brand, communication, product and acquisition marketing globally. Before joining Indeed, Jensen served as the CMO of OpenTable. She also led B2B marketing for Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta platforms. She has held leadership roles at Apple and Yahoo! and started her professional career at the Boston Consulting Group. Jensen holds an MBA from INSEAD, a masters in international relations from U.C.S.D. and a B.A. from Amherst College.

Beyond her impressive career milestones, Jensen is passionate about coaching and inspiring diverse, high-performing teams from around the world and stands as a strong champion of women’s advancement.

Learn how Indeed is elevating workforces worldwide by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.

Key Highlights: