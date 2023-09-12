Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
Indeed, an influential platform that has redefined the way job seekers and employers connect, stands as a cornerstone in the modern employment landscape. Boasting an extensive array of tools and resources, this platform has empowered countless individuals to embark on meaningful career journeys while providing businesses with a dynamic space to discover top-tier talent.
To explore the impact of Indeed and uncover the secrets behind its success, we sat down with its chief marketing officer, Jessica Jensen in the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to discuss the evolving job market, the use of AI and the future of work.
As chief marketing officer at Indeed, Jensen is responsible for brand, communication, product and acquisition marketing globally. Before joining Indeed, Jensen served as the CMO of OpenTable. She also led B2B marketing for Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta platforms. She has held leadership roles at Apple and Yahoo! and started her professional career at the Boston Consulting Group. Jensen holds an MBA from INSEAD, a masters in international relations from U.C.S.D. and a B.A. from Amherst College.
Beyond her impressive career milestones, Jensen is passionate about coaching and inspiring diverse, high-performing teams from around the world and stands as a strong champion of women’s advancement.
Learn how Indeed is elevating workforces worldwide by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.
Key Highlights:
- 05:17 – 10:03 – A glimpse into Facebook’s transformative era – When Jensen started at Facebook in 2013, the company was in the process of establishing itself as a credible platform. Over time, Facebook grew significantly, adding platforms like Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp to its portfolio. This rapid growth posed the challenge of maintaining the company’s unique culture. However, Facebook’s commitment to training and leadership ensured its ethos remained intact. And despite the critical scrutiny Facebook has faced in the past, Jensen emphasizes its original intent: connecting people worldwide.
- 12:10 – 14:58 – Empowering global employment – Indeed connects around 350 million unique monthly visitors with nearly 4 million employers monthly, making it the largest hiring platform worldwide. Staying on top of ever-changing industries across countries like Japan, Brazil, Mexico and more can be a challenge. Certain sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and e-commerce are thriving, while technology continues to decline. The company’s “Hiring Lab” helps with this feat, staffed with labor economists around the world who analyze vast datasets to inform business decisions.
- 16:47 – 20:19 – Balancing AI innovation with human insight – Indeed strategically leverages AI in content creation, particularly within their “career guide,” a valuable repository of insights and learnings. Despite the remarkable advantages AI brings, such as saving time and money, Jensen acknowledges the legitimate concerns people have regarding AI’s potential to displace jobs. She reminds us that it’s essential to recognize the irreplaceable role of human judgment and creativity.
- 22:50 – 26:46 – Embracing hybrid work- Jensen emphasizes the importance of flexible work, highlighting Indeed’s current hybrid model that has offered immense liberation to its employees. The advantages, like saved commuting time, extended family time and enhanced focus, are evident. This is especially true for women, who are often the primary caregivers in families. While collaboration and in-person interaction remain essential, safeguarding the newfound flexibility post-pandemic is crucial.