Pernod Ricard has a vast selection of over 240 top-tier alcoholic brands, ranging from local to international icons such as Chivas Regal, Jameson, Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Ballantine’s. With unwavering dedication, the company continually refines its brand image, pioneers product innovations, and aims to establish the world’s most eco-friendly distillery. At the top of these initiatives in North America is Pamela Forbus, the company’s senior vice president and CMO.

Since taking on her role at Pernod Ricard in July 2020, Forbus has transformed the marketing landscape with cutting-edge media campaigns, creative outputs and fine-tuned omnichannel strategies that fast-track conversions. Before this, she served as the svp of consumer experience, data science and insights at The Walt Disney Studios.

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Forbus joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss Pernod Ricard’s effort to reimagine its marketing strategy amidst the pandemic, the importance of leveraging data to understand the “what” and “why” of consumer behavior, and how they’re adapting to the consumer-activist and alcohol-conscientious Gen Z.

Explore Pernod Ricard’s new marketing initiatives in a post-pandemic era by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.

