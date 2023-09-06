Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
Pernod Ricard has a vast selection of over 240 top-tier alcoholic brands, ranging from local to international icons such as Chivas Regal, Jameson, Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Ballantine’s. With unwavering dedication, the company continually refines its brand image, pioneers product innovations, and aims to establish the world’s most eco-friendly distillery. At the top of these initiatives in North America is Pamela Forbus, the company’s senior vice president and CMO.
Since taking on her role at Pernod Ricard in July 2020, Forbus has transformed the marketing landscape with cutting-edge media campaigns, creative outputs and fine-tuned omnichannel strategies that fast-track conversions. Before this, she served as the svp of consumer experience, data science and insights at The Walt Disney Studios.
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Forbus joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss Pernod Ricard’s effort to reimagine its marketing strategy amidst the pandemic, the importance of leveraging data to understand the “what” and “why” of consumer behavior, and how they’re adapting to the consumer-activist and alcohol-conscientious Gen Z.
Explore Pernod Ricard’s new marketing initiatives in a post-pandemic era by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.
Key highlights:
- 07:31 – 12:54 – Navigating PepsiCo through digital evolution and market shifts – Forbus joined PepsiCo in 2000, during the rising days of the internet. The tech evolution significantly impacted her role in insights and analytics. But the 2008 financial crisis marked a turning point in her career. So Forbus initiated a deep dive into PepsiCo’s performance, the potential market downshift, and evolving consumer behaviors, which influenced the company’s manufacturing strategies.
- 12:54 – 16:47 – Reimagining marketing during crisis – In 2020, amidst the pandemic, Forbus joined Pernod Ricard. While working from home, she was tasked with reimagining the brand’s entire marketing strategy. The pandemic allowed Pernod Ricard to redirect funds from experiential marketing into media, leading to enhanced campaigns. Data revealed that consumers often decide on purchases well before reaching stores. Knowing this, the team increased its media spending to ensure the brand’s presence at these crucial decision-making moments.
- 16:48 – 19:46 – Integrative strategy and data-driven decisions – As the svp and president at Pernod Ricard North America, Forbus’ core role is integration. She aligns cross-functional teams with growth strategies and uses data to understand the “what” and “why” of consumer behavior. Performance marketing, while data-driven, often misses the “why” behind trends, so bridging this gap can unlock new opportunities and better cater to consumer needs. With this data in hand, the brand’s focus is now on operational efficiency. Pernod Ricard is leveraging state-specific datasets to ensure its sales teams offer the right products to each retail outlet and meet demand effectively.
- 19:59 – 22:50 – Crafting convenience – Pernod Ricard is investing heavily in ready-to-drink cocktails after noticing a significant, underserved demand in the market. After a taxing day at work, many consumers want their favorite cocktail but opt for simpler choices like a beer or glass of wine. Convenience is key for consumers and the brand solution is ready-to-serve cocktails in multi-serve bottles or cans.
- 25:48 – 28:38 – Adapting to Gen Z – Gen Z is known to consume less alcohol than previous generations, posing challenges for the alcohol industry. Recognizing this shift, Pernod Ricard has expanded into low and nonalcoholic brands. Furthermore, Zoomers are what Pamela likes the call “activist consumers”. They voice their opinions and hold companies accountable for every action. Whether it’s supporting the LGBTQ+ communities with Absolut Vodka or building the most sustainable distillery in the world, Pernod Ricard works hard to be authentic and stand true to their values.