In this episode of Brave Commerce, Sarah Travis, president at Target’s retail media network Roundel, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to offer insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of retail media, her perspectives on work-life balance and diversity in leadership roles.

Travis reflects on her remarkable 13-year tenure at Google, where she witnessed significant changes and growth within the company. She was drawn to Roundel by the opportunity to leverage her functional expertise in advertising and her admiration for Target as a brand. She highlights Target’s strong culture, talented workforce and advanced position in the retail media landscape as key factors influencing her decision to join Roundel.

The conversation further explores the evolution of retail media and Roundel’s role in shaping the industry. Travis emphasizes the importance of collaboration and standardization within the retail media space, particularly in areas such as measurement and privacy. While advocating for industrywide standards, she also highlights the significance of preserving each retailer’s unique offerings and brand identity.

As the conversation shifts to the future of retail media, Travis discusses Roundel’s holistic approach to advertising, spanning both on-site and off-site channels. She acknowledges the growing significance of channels like connected TV and in-store advertising, emphasizing Roundel’s commitment to reaching consumers at every stage of their shopping journey.

Beyond her insights into the retail media landscape, Travis shares her passion for promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, particularly in leadership roles. Drawing from her own experiences, she highlights the importance of mentorship and support networks in empowering women to navigate their careers and achieve work-life balance.

Key takeaways: