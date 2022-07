How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

It’s only been a mere two months since DTC oral care company Quip chose Mother LA as its AOR, and the agency’s first campaign is already here with teeth as part of its new brand platform of “human-proof oral care.”