When Romain Naegelen, the managing director and partner at Mother LA, thinks about commercials for oral care brands, dentists in white lab coats comes to mind. After all, toothbrush and toothpaste brands historically shoved the idea of “four out of five dentists” recommending a product down the cavity-filled mouths of consumers for years. But Naegelen and Quip CMO Lisa Swift see an opportunity not to tout consumers needing sparkling white perfection, but how they need steady improvement in their oral care.