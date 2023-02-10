For many Super Bowl advertisers, their moment on America’s biggest stage is over in a matter of seconds. Only a handful are remembered beyond watercooler chatter the next morning—and even fewer remain in viewers’ collective consciousness in the days, weeks and even months following the Big Game.
The latter brands achieve something of a cult status, like Coke’s Mean Joe Greene, Snickers’ Betty White or VW’s The Force spots. That includes beer giant Budweiser, which over the years has delivered Super Bowl classics featuring frogs,