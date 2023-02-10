Super Bowl

Inside Michelob’s Game Plan to Become a Super Bowl Advertising Tour de Force

The brand’s big (golf) swing includes an ‘Avengers moment’ and a classic comedy

Michelob Super Bowl ad on golf course
Adweek was on location when Serena Williams and Brian Cox shot their scenes for Michelob’s Super Bowl ad at a Florida golf course last November.Rose Marie Cromwell for Adweek
Headshot of Lisa Lacy
By Lisa Lacy

51 seconds ago


For many Super Bowl advertisers, their moment on America’s biggest stage is over in a matter of seconds. Only a handful are remembered beyond watercooler chatter the next morning—and even fewer remain in viewers’ collective consciousness in the days, weeks and even months following the Big Game.

The latter brands achieve something of a cult status, like Coke’s Mean Joe Greene, Snickers’ Betty White or VW’s The Force spots. That includes beer giant Budweiser, which over the years has delivered Super Bowl classics featuring frogs,

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Lisa Lacy

Lisa Lacy

Lisa Lacy is Adweek's commerce editor.

Recommended articles