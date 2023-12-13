Infographic: What Customers Want From Loyalty Programs

Inflation may be easing, but that’s little comfort to consumers dealing with an already sky-high cost of living and a looming holiday shopping season .

In response, companies should reevaluate their loyalty programs, according to two recent surveys.

Insights agency Hall & Partners’ 2023 Value Shift study found that consumer expectations for loyalty programs are rising: 39% expect to be rewarded for sticking with a brand, up from 17% in 2020. While 75% of consumers prefer to buy trusted brands, 42% will consider switching if the right deal comes along.

And remember that the modern consumer is also conscious of a brand’s actions beyond the shelf.