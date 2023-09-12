Data Points

Infographic: It's a Frugal Back-to-School Season as Inflation Bites

Spending is up from 2022, and shoppers still prefer stores over the internet

About half of U.S. adults with a student in their home planned to pull back on purchasing classroom supplies due to higher prices, according to 84.51°.Carlos Monteiro
By Paul Hiebert

‘Twas the weeks before school, when all through the nation, consumers kept shopping in spite of inflation.

This back-to-school season, sales are on track to increase 3%, reaching a new high. During the six weeks ending Aug. 5, parents spent $1.8 billion on erasers, backpacks and packaged snacks, according to first-party data from 62 million households provided by Kroger’s retail data science, insights and media company, 84.51°.

The record-breaking total, however, doesn’t mean consumers are spending lavishly.

