‘Twas the weeks before school, when all through the nation, consumers kept shopping in spite of inflation.

This back-to-school season, sales are on track to increase 3%, reaching a new high. During the six weeks ending Aug. 5, parents spent $1.8 billion on erasers, backpacks and packaged snacks, according to first-party data from 62 million households provided by Kroger’s retail data science, insights and media company, 84.51°.

The record-breaking total, however, doesn’t mean consumers are spending lavishly.