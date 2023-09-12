Navigate the retail media ecosystem with experts at Adweek's Retail Media Summit, Mall of America in MN, Nov. 2. Register now.
‘Twas the weeks before school, when all through the nation, consumers kept shopping in spite of inflation.
This back-to-school season, sales are on track to increase 3%, reaching a new high. During the six weeks ending Aug. 5, parents spent $1.8 billion on erasers, backpacks and packaged snacks, according to first-party data from 62 million households provided by Kroger’s retail data science, insights and media company, 84.51°.
The record-breaking total, however, doesn’t mean consumers are spending lavishly.