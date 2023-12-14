Cabbage Patch Kids Are the Babies Anyone Can Adopt

Build your own seamless purchase experience at Commerceweek, February 28-29. Gain strategies for consumer retention with immersive touchpoints, AI innovation and storytelling. Register now at 35% off.
Forty years ago, Americans kicking off the holiday shopping season decided to kick one another instead.
It was a doll they were all after, and most would stop at nothing to get it. In Charleston, W.Va., 5,000 shoppers began fighting over the 120 dolls that the Hills department store had in stock. “They knocked over tables, fighting with each other,” manager Scott Belcher told The New York Times. “There were people in midair. It got ugly.”
Things