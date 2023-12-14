Perspective

Cabbage Patch Kids Are the Babies Anyone Can Adopt

They drove shoppers to riot in 1983, and people still love them

Cabbage Patch Kids
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

Build your own seamless purchase experience at Commerceweek, February 28-29. Gain strategies for consumer retention with immersive touchpoints, AI innovation and storytelling. Register now at 35% off.

Forty years ago, Americans kicking off the holiday shopping season decided to kick one another instead.

It was a doll they were all after, and most would stop at nothing to get it. In Charleston, W.Va., 5,000 shoppers began fighting over the 120 dolls that the Hills department store had in stock. “They knocked over tables, fighting with each other,” manager Scott Belcher told The New York Times. “There were people in midair. It got ugly.”

Things

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the December 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles