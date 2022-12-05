A pessimist might argue both department store chain JCPenney and pop group Backstreet Boys’ best days are behind them. That, in turn, may explain why the retailer enlisted the boy band—along with E! Entertainment host Naz Perez and makeup artist Piper Nelson—for its first-ever Live Holiday Spectacular.

The event, which streamed on Facebook for about 80 minutes on Dec. 1, has since generated 684,000 views. (Livestreaming was, of course, one of Adweek’s retail predictions for 2022 (and 2021), but whether it has yet lived up to the hype is debatable.)

The Backstreet Boys, of course, used the channel to promote their new holiday album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart in October after it was reportedly delayed for a year in part because of supply chain issues—which did indeed plague the retail industry in 2021.

In addition to performing two new songs from the album—and premiering the music video for “Christmas in New York”—viewers watched the Backstreet Boys play holiday editions of popular games, such as guessing Who’s Most Likely To… (This revealed singer Nick Carter is—spoiler alert— “the most likely to burn Christmas dinner.”)

The Boys also completed an obstacle course dressed as snowmen, learned dance moves from 10-year-old TikTok star Chace Castle and recreated “the hottest seasonal makeup tutorials” on each other.

They also participated in an audience Q&A, which unearthed insights such as the band’s favorite holiday movies (Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, Christmas Story, Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life) and how social media has changed the way they interact with their fans (instant feedback and letting fans into their personal lives—and 51-year-old Kevin Richardson wishes his bandmates would put down their phones already and live more in the present).

To encourage engagement, JCPenney offered “delightful gifts” from an “on-air advent calendar” in exchange for questions. The broadcast netted about 251,000 comments.

The stream also included display ads encouraging viewers to buy the album on JCP.com.

“JCPenney’s Live Holiday Spectacular promises festive family fun, new holiday music, unbeatable value … and above all—moments of joy to bring America’s families together,” said JCPenney CMO John Aylward in a statement.

The Backstreet Boys are no strangers to ad land. In addition to a recent partnership with Downy—a spokesperson said they offer “the perfect blend of nostalgia and mainstream relevancy” for shoppers—the band has also worked with Chex Mix and was featured in Doritos’ 2019 Super Bowl spot.

Meanwhile, fellow ’90s boy band *NSYNC has lent its talents to the likes of McDonald’s and Progressive.