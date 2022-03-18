Advertising

Marketing Morsels: A Starburst Bouncy House, Updates From Reese's University and More

A sampling of this week's brand stunts

Discover delectable campaigns and activations from Reese's, the WWF and Starburst.
Headshot of Jess Zafarris Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Jess Zafarris & Paul Hiebert

10 mins ago

Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!

Headshot of Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris is the director of audience engagement at Adweek.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: A Plastic-Free Pop Up, Solving the Cheetle Problem and More

By Paul Hiebert, Jess Zafarris

brands gonna brand

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Bologna Face Masks, Coke Bots and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Ryan Reynolds Sets a Bad Example, Hidden Valley Makes a Diamond and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: A Sweaty Old Spice Deepfake, High-Octane Skittles and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

You Might Like


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive


Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA


What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach

By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE