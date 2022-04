The Undertaker stared at me through pale, dead eyes from a placard atop the baggage carousel at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport as I picked up my luggage. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s smirk greeted me from a poster in the window of my hotel’s bar, with WrestleMania headliners Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns flanking me from ads on either side of the hotel door.