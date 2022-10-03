Wondermind Wants to Get Your Mental Health in Shape

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

Wondermind, a mental health startup co-founded by newsletter entrepreneur Daniella Pierson and backed by Selena Gomez, officially launched its content hub website with hopes of furthering the brand’s mission of “democratizing and destigmatizing” care for emotional wellbeing. The new content hub features expert-backed tips and advice articles for improving mental and emotional health.