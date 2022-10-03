Platforms

Wondermind Wants to Get Your Mental Health in Shape

Daniella Pierson, Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey are behind the new company

An illustration shows Wondermind's website interface.
Since launching its newsletter less than five months ago, the brand has amassed 500 thousand newsletter subscribers and nearly 250 thousand followers across its social media platforms.Wondermind
Headshot of Olivia Morley Headshot of Natalie Venegas
By Olivia Morley & Natalie Venegas

12 seconds ago

Wondermind, a mental health startup co-founded by newsletter entrepreneur Daniella Pierson and backed by Selena Gomez, officially launched its content hub website with hopes of furthering the brand’s mission of “democratizing and destigmatizing” care for emotional wellbeing. The new content hub features expert-backed tips and advice articles for improving mental and emotional health.

