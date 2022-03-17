Beer & Spirits Why Chivas Is Blending Whisky With K-Pop The Scotch maker wants to widen its appeal to 'a new generation' of drinkers in Asia Chivas has just signed on Lalisa Manoban (aka Lisa) from K-pop band Blackpink as its new ambassador.Chivas By Rebecca Stewart5 mins ago Scotch is big business in Asia and Chivas knows it. Now, the brand is blending the worlds of K-Pop and whisky to appeal to a new generation of drinkers in the region. Rebecca Stewart rebecca.stewart@adweek.com Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor based out of London. Before joining Adweek in 2022 she spent 8 years at The Drum, most recently as trends editor. She has also freelanced for BBC Global News and Racontuer among others. Recommended articles