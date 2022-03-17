Beer & Spirits

Why Chivas Is Blending Whisky With K-Pop

The Scotch maker wants to widen its appeal to 'a new generation' of drinkers in Asia

Chivas has just signed on Lalisa Manoban (aka Lisa) from K-pop band Blackpink as its new ambassador.Chivas
By Rebecca Stewart

5 mins ago

Scotch is big business in Asia and Chivas knows it. Now, the brand is blending the worlds of K-Pop and whisky to appeal to a new generation of drinkers in the region.

