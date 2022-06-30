How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Automotive brand Škoda is all too aware that it is not the leading car brand in France, so for the launch of its new vehicle, the Škoda Fabia, it decided to use that underdog status to effect, by hacking online reviews of more popular cars in the country and adding its own ads in the background.