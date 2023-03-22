Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek, Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10.
There is a cyclical trend within global marketing teams, vacillating from a centralized structure to one that is decentralized. Which way a brand goes depends largely on the economy and the cost savings that can be had. Despite success by major brands in running local, decentralized teams, the pendulum is swinging toward more centralized systems.
In centralized systems a senior leader or small leadership team makes the calls from headquarters. In decentralized organizations, decision-making is distributed across leaders or teams and to any number of offices.
When