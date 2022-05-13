Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

This food brand is called Quorn—pronounced just like the familiar yellow veggie and summer barbecue staple—but there’s no actual corn in any of its products. And it specializes in chicken…without the chicken.