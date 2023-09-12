VMA Sponsor Bacardi Drops Time-Traveling Hip-Hop Tribute Ad

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

As the first spirits sponsor of the MTV Video Music Awards, Bacardi will embed itself into nearly every corner of tonight’s live telecast, from the red carpet step-and-repeats and the venue’s cocktail bars to on-air vignettes and the star-studded finale.

The brand, flexing its musical bona fides, also plans to drop a new campaign during the program that time travels through five decades of hip hop, pairing current Houston hit-maker Don Toliver with OG legend DJ Premiere.

The partnership extends beyond the show itself, with Bacardi creating a VMA-themed popup in New York that was part speakeasy-part swag fest, limited-edition bottles and gift sets and a hip-hop playlist on Spotify that includes numerous artists who have name-checked the brand through the years.

Bacardi execs, focused on “recruiting the next generation of rum drinkers,” are using the cable TV program as a springboard for digital, social, retail and experiential marketing, per Lisa Pfenning, the brand’s North American vp.

“It’s definitely one of our biggest tentpole events of the year,” Pfenning told Adweek. “It’s not just about a media buy—we really took it 360, leveraging this creative idea, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop and developing a lot of touchpoints.”

Rap royalty

As the centerpiece of the campaign, Bacardi’s 60-second custom-created spot will air twice during the VMAs, including just ahead of the finale. The show’s closing segment, which also carries a special Bacardi call-out, will feature a hip-hop tribute with guest performers whose names are being kept under wraps.

The ad comes from Paramount Brand Studio and 305 Films, where creatives sorted through a variety of tracks to identify “what felt iconic and representative of each decade” from the ‘80s to today “that would also have Gen Z resonance” and help propel the action, per Matt Newcomb, senior vice president of the division.





Bacardi built a swag shop and speakeasy in New York as part of its VMAs sponsorship. Bacardi

With options ranging from 50 Cent to Major Lazer, creatives decided on snippets of Run DMC’s You Be Illin, Fat Joe’s Flow Joe, Lil Kim’s Jump Off, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame’s Ferrari Boys and Toliver’s After Party, all of which shout out Bacardi in their lyrics.

Nods to nostalgia in the short film—directed by Paramount Brand Studios senior vice president of creative Dayo Harewood—include dance moves like the Harlem Shake and the Woah, along with period-correct DJ equipment, set pieces, wardrobe and vintage Bacardi bottles and glassware.

“We then asked ourselves, ‘What did that sound like when you were in a hip-hop club at that time? How did people dress? How did they move?’” Newcomb said.

With no detail too small, creatives “used era-specific lenses for each scene that aligned to what the popular look in music videos was at the time, like the fish eye in the 00’s,” Newcomb told Adweek.

Poppin bottles

Other highlights of the campaign included a pop-up shop called Bacardi Vintage with streetwear, sneakers, concert memorabilia and other merchandise from Stadium Goods and Metropolis.

The temporary retailer, which was open to the public late last week after VIP previews with influencers and media, had a Caribbean-inspired “secret” nightclub attached with DJ Premiere spinning records.

Also, in advance of the event, 1,000 redesigned bottles and gift sets were dropped on direct-to-consumer channels and select stores in the New York area. VMA-centric marketing materials landed in Bacardi retailers across the country. A related sweepstakes, via QR code on the bottles, sent winners to the awards ceremony.

The marriage of brand and entertainment franchise “feels like a natural strategic fit,” Pfenning said, in line with Bacardi’s goal of “bringing the community together through music and self-expression.”