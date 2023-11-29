It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Spotify Wrapped season.

For all those who observe the annual tradition, it’s time to delve into your 2023 listening habits. Did Beyoncé or Taylor Swift dominate? How many times you hit play on “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus? Were you the only person who made an unhinged playlist titled “Pretending I’m In a Movie” (probably not)?

Now in its ninth year, Wrapped delivers a personalized year-in-review for Spotify users, but it’s also one of the biggest marketing moments in the calendar for the streaming giant. And in 2023 the company is going bigger than ever with both an experience and a campaign to promote it.

Acknowledging that 2023 has been an era in which it’s been tough to decipher what’s fake and what’s real, the “Wrapped Or It Didn’t Happen” global push is zooming on the real data it has on its 574 million listeners.

Reflecting on what the past 12 months have actually felt and looked like from an audience perspective, a series of billboards, social posts, in-app executions—developed in-house by Spotify—will embrace the reality of 2023.





Ice Spice is spotlighted in the campaign, rooted in the truths behind the data Spotify

“Everywhere we show up we’re going to double down on what is real. Wrapped is a moment of truth, it reflects the year you had, backed by data,” said Marie Roenn, global group creative director at Spotify, during a news briefing, adding people can’t fake a feeling and the brand has the receipts to prove it. “It embraces the realest moments and invites the world to learn more about themselves and moments in culture that defined the year for all of us.”

Social posts will blend dynamic digital with real life footage to bring the campaign to life. Spotify

Billboard executions featuring tongue-in-cheek copy highlight artists including Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny, whose songs were among the top-streamed this year.

Elsewhere social posts blend real and digital elements to bring the creative concept to life.





Wrapped is getting real this year, putting Lil Yachty on a real lil yacht. Spotify

A series of interactive billboards are due to spring up in cities across the world in the coming week, too.

These include a ‘lie detector’ billboard, playing on the popularity of PinkPantheress’ viral hit “The Boy’s A Liar” where people can “bring their boy to find out if he is.” Spotify also created an OOH execution featuring a Lil Yachty poster sailing on a little yacht.

Pop, personalization and partnerships

Building on that “Eras” tour hype, Spotify’s 2023 most-played artist is Taylor Swift, who has clocked in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. Bad Bunny and The Weeknd completed the top three.

Fun easter eggs have been dotted throughout Spotify’s launch work to celebrate Swift’s achievement, sharing clues that lead fans on a trail to a celebratory video showcasing all of the artist’s favorite things, including cats and red lipstick.

Easter eggs dotted across billboards in the 48 hours to launch led fans to a video celebrating Taylor Swift claiming the top artist crown for 2023. Spotify

When playing a Swift song on Spotify, fans will experience the progress bar changing to match the song’s Era color and the progress button will turn into a sparkle, too.

The most-streamed song was “Flowers” and the top global podcast was “The Joe Rogan Experience,” followed by “Call Her Daddy” and “Huberman Lab.”





Swift has been listened to over 26.1 billion times this year. Spotify

A series of partnerships will further embed Wrapped into pop-culture, including a tie-up with Roblox via Spotify’s existing metaverse game “Spotify Island.” Beginning Nov. 30, “WonderWrapped” on Roblox will give fans access to limited edition merch inspired by their top musicians.

Unwrapping deeper insights

In 2023, the company’s vp, global executive creative director Alex Bodman told Adweek that Spotify is a platform and a brand that will be guided by the North Star of “believing in a world more playful.”

“We’ve always been that type of platform. It comes through in everything we do and we’re only going to get more [interactive],” he said at the time.

Wrapped is a living and breathing example of Spotify’s drive toward this, bringing its product, marketing and gamification together, and this year it’s added some new personalized features into the mix beyond letting fans access their top artists, songs, podcasts and genres.

An in-app “Wrapped Feed” will be users’ one-stop shop for all things Wrapped, including the best of editorial playlists, merch from their favorite artists, concerts near them, and more.





This year’s experience is more interactive and personalized than ever. Spotify

Additional feature “Me in 2023” will assign listeners one of 12 listening “characters” based on their habits, allowing them to paint a better picture of what kind of fan they are. For example “Shapeshifters,” quickly jump from one song to another, while “Alchemists” are more likely to create their own playlists.

Elsewhere, Spotify’s AI-powered DJ will guide listeners through their personalized Wrapped—serving up the music people loved this year and sharing commentary about some of their favorite artists and songs. This feature will be available for the first week after Wrapped launches.