Spotify: How to View Your Spotify Wrapped for 2022

Audio streaming platform Spotify launched its Wrapped program for 2022, allowing users to view stats about their listening habits over the past year.

Our guide will show you how to view your 2022 Wrapped within the Spotify mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Spotify app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Spotify app and tap on the image that reads “[Your name]! Your 2022 Wrapped is ready.”

If you don’t see this image, you should be able to access your Wrapped by tapping “Search” in the app’s bottom navigation menu and then tapping “2022 Wrapped” to visit the app’s 2022 Wrapped hub.

Once you open your 2022 Wrapped, Spotify will show you a slideshow about your listening habits on the platform over the past year. This includes your most-listened-to artists, your total time spent listening and more.