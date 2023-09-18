Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Ahead of the release of Apple’s iPhone 15 on Sept. 22, Verizon partnered with musician J Balvin to launch Catch My iPhone, an augmented reality game and sweepstakes featuring a giant animated version of the singer.

The Catch My iPhone AR game can be played by visiting Verizon’s website or clicking the link in the telecom’s Instagram post about the promotion.

Designed to be played outdoors, the game makes a 300-foot version of J Balvin appear who teaches players about some of the iPhone 15’s features as his new song “Dientes” plays.

If people try to access the AR experience indoors, they’ll be shown a virtual environment with Balvin standing in front of clouds instead.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Verizon to deliver an amazing augmented reality journey that will bring me even closer to my fans like never before,” said Balvin. “The Catch My iPhone experience isn’t just about celebrating the new phone, it’s also your ticket to a sneak peek into my latest music, and I can’t wait to share this innovative opportunity.”

Players are asked to tap the capture button to begin recording a video and play the game, which causes iPhones and tiles related to Verizon add-ons to float down from the sky using parachutes. Players can “catch” these items by tapping on them.

The game lasts 20 seconds, and afterward, people are encouraged to save their recording and share it on Instagram for a chance to win an iPhone 15 Pro or other prizes. This sweepstakes runs through Sept. 21.

“As part of our multifaceted campaign surrounding iPhone 15, the immersive Catch My iPhone experience with J Balvin allows consumers at home to get an interactive first look at the incredible new features available on the Titanium iPhone 15 Pro,” said Kristin McHugh, svp of marketing and creative at Verizon.

“The experience also puts fans in the center, allowing for the most personalized iPhone launch ever, with no two experiences looking the same. From exclusive new music to a chance to win Apple’s newest device, we’re continuing to connect our customers to their passions with unbeatable experiences on America’s most reliable 5G network.”