National Geographic is celebrating Sharkfest this July with 72 hours of programming across National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN2.

To mark the occasion, Verizon worked with National Geographic to launch an augmented reality experience that allows shark fans to see what it would be like to hang out with sharks underwater from the safety of dry land.

Verizon customers can access this AR experience by tuning their Fios set-top box to channel 941 and scanning the on-screen QR code using a mobile device. The experience will be available through Aug. 1.

“By delivering next-gen entertainment and augmented reality experiences, we’re offering customers engaging and immersive content that they likely haven’t experienced before,” said Kris Soumas, head of consumer content partnerships for Verizon Consumer Group.





The 360-degree experience puts users inside a shark cage. Verizon, NatGeo

This Sharkfest experience allows people to place a shark cage into the environment in front of them in AR and then tap the cage to enter it. Once “inside,” people can view fish, sharks and divers moving throughout the underwater environment around them, as well as watch a series of video clips related to topics like shark attacks, great white sharks and more.

While inside the cage, people can move in a 360-degree circle in the real world to change their on-screen view. Once they watch every video, they’ll be encouraged to visit National Geographic’s website to learn more about Sharkfest.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling to drive engagement and are grateful to have collaborated with Verizon on this immersive experience,” said Christen Harris, svp of platform distribution sales at Disney Entertainment. “Creating interactive moments with technology like AR gives fans unique access to our unrivaled programming like Sharkfest.”