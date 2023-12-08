Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Luxury fashion house Valentino is continuing its partnership with AR technology company Wanna to allow shoppers to virtually try on womenswear items from its Spring 2024 line in augmented reality.

Shoppers can virtually try on a selection of items from the new collection by downloading the free Wanna Wear app on iOS. People can take pictures of themselves “wearing” the items and tap a button to learn more about each piece.

The real-world collection is now available to purchase on Valentino’s website and boutiques.

“More than a mere enhancement, this clothing VTO experience is a bespoke client engagement initiative. It is a tailored invitation for individuals to intimately interact with Valentino’s creations, providing a nuanced understanding of how a specific style and color harmonize with their unique preferences,” said Zina Grossman, chief growth officer at Wanna.

“In essence, AR in luxury shopping is not just about making a purchase; it’s about curating a personalized journey that turns each transaction into an emotional encounter with the brand’s essence.”

Earlier this year, Valentino worked with Wanna to allow shoppers to virtually try on items from its Urban Flows Fall 2023 collection and the ValenTie from its Black Tie Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection. Prior to that, the pair worked together on a shoe virtual try-on experience.