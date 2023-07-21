Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Rémy Martin’s partnership with Usher still has legs. The luxury cognac brand and Grammy-winning artist’s latest collaboration gives fans and connoisseurs a taste of a harmonious relationship that’s been in sync for more than a decade.

The global campaign, titled “Life is a Melody” and created by agency Fred & Farid, launched this month with a video featuring the celebrated singer and dancer in a clever ode to music. The spot follows the artist, also known as Usher Raymond, on his creative journey as he writes his next hit song, tries new dance steps and literally rolls wherever the vibes take him, with the brand’s 1739 Accord Royal and XO bottles serving as muses.

The melody in the spot is also a teaser for Usher’s new single, “Comin’ Home,” from his forthcoming album.

Fleur Fortuné directed the ad, with choreography by Cathy Ematchoua.

The ad will run across social channels and on TV during primetime sports and popular programming. Additional media placements include fashion, lifestyle, spirits and music publications, such as Billboard Music homepage takeovers.

The brand has also invested in a “Digital Spectacular takeover” on the Las Vegas Strip near Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Other out-of-home ads will appear in Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and the singer’s home city of Atlanta, as well as 3D murals in New York’s Soho neighborhood and in Chicago’s Fulton River District.

Tour de ‘4 on the Floor’

“Usher and Rémy Martin have been longtime collaborators and have a relationship that goes beyond a traditional partnership,” Tina Reejsinghani, Rémy Cointreau Americas’ vp, luxury brands, told Adweek. “Usher is an extended family member of the House of Rémy Martin, representing the brand in authentic campaigns that tell the story of the connection between music and cognac.”

The campaign targets “cultural trendsetters” who are seeking new experiences, Reejsinghani added.

Rémy Martin is offering experiences such as a “Rémy Martin x Usher: 4 on the Floor” rollerskating pop-up, celebrating the singer’s connection to skate culture. The weekend-long activation invites fans of legal drinking age to skate, watch skate performances, and drink themed cocktails inside a “Rémy Après Skate” area.

After launching in Las Vegas, the activation will head to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. Attendees can also purchase limited-edition merchandise made in collaboration with designer Jon Stan, including branded varsity jackets and caps.

The brand and entertainer have embraced new ways to meld music, art, tech and culture in the cognac category since joining forces in 2010, including last year’s AI-powered bottle and NFT collaboration.



