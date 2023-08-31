Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

To celebrate 50 years of equal prize money for male and female competitors at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) worked with XR agency Trigger XR to create an augmented reality lens for social platforms inspired by tennis icon Billie Jean King, who originally advocated for equal pay for women.

The lens places sunglasses featuring a “reflection” of New York City landmarks on a person’s face, with tennis balls falling like rain behind them. People can tap the screen to swap the tennis balls for a background of rainbow colors and to change the reflection on the sunglasses to tennis balls.

“In celebration of the 50th anniversary of equal prize money, we wanted to make sure we engaged our social media audience, specifically the younger audience, in a different way,” said Reshina Warren, director of social media content strategy and analytics at the USTA. “We were able to accomplish that by bringing our 2023 theme art featuring Billie Jean King to life with this AR technology.”

The AR lens is now available on Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

“In our continued work with the USTA, Trigger XR is proud to have developed an AR social lens to celebrate 50 years of equal prize money at the U.S. Open,” said Jason Yim, founder and CEO of Trigger XR. “By fusing the power of XR and sports, this lens reaches a new generation of fans and honors Billie Jean King’s unwavering advocacy for equality in the world of tennis.”