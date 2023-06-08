Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Unpacking Unilever's Pledge to Encourage Disabled Creators Into the Ad Industry

What the CPG's Believe in Talent program really means for creators, brands and agencies

two people standing with a director's clapboard
The Inclusive Production Toolkit was created with input from disabled creators.Unilever
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

 

More than half (62%) of content creators from intersectional disabled communities are interested in working in advertising, according to Unilever. However, 90% of those working behind the camera to bring creative to life say industry attitudes and preconceptions impact just how included they feel on production sets. A further 73% feel left out and left behind entirely.

To address this, Unilever has launched the Inclusive Set Commitment, a pledge that mandates all productions over $106,000 (100,000 euros) will include at least one person with a disability as part of the production crew.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

