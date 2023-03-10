Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Right now, your refrigerator’s door bin might be home to some almost-off milk, a scattering of garlic bulbs and a jar of relish from 2022. Now, Unilever has actually made something useful for you to put in there: a “Smart Jar” that tells you if your fridge is at the right temperature.

In 2019, the CPG’s then-chief executive (CEO) Alan Jope said it would offload brands that lacked purposeful messaging. In 2021, Hellmann’s mayonnaise took up the cause of fighting food waste under the banner of “Make Taste, Not Waste.”

From big ticket Super Bowl ads to online recipe books to help home cooks make the most of their leftovers, Hellmann’s marketing strategy has been pinned around driving down the United Nations’ (UN) statistic that, globally, one-third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted, with 61% of this spoilage occurring in the home.

Its most recent invention, developed with help from Ogilvy U.K., is a specially designed jar of mayonnaise that tells consumers when their fridge is running too warm. Crafted by illustrator, Ellen Porteus from the Jacky Winter Group, the packaging design reveals hidden illustrations and messages when placed in a fridge that is set below 5°C.

Its launch follows on from a study from food waste charity WRAP—which has partnered on the project—the average temperature of fridges in U.K. homes to be 7°C, when they should be set to between 3°– 5°C. to prevent the growth of bacteria on fresh foods, including milk and vegetables. Doing so could save families an average of $850 (700 pounds) per-year.

Unilever will back the product with a national multichannel campaign fronted by influencers across both TikTok and Instagram using the colorful jar to spark conversations about food waste.

Ogilvy’s global executive creative director for Unilever, Dan Fisher, said the tech had been painstakingly manufactured: “Food waste is a serious issue but these ‘Smart Jars’ are a fun way of educating people how they can easily combat it.”

WRAP, has also developed an online tool explaining how to set any brand of fridge to the optimum temperature.

‘Make Taste, Not Waste’

Dove and Persil owner Unilever has made its own corporate commitment to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030.

It revealed in May 2022 that its strategy for Hellmann’s had been paying off, reaching 200 million people in the U.K., U.S. and Canada.

In the latter two markets, pilot studies of the brand’s behavior change initiatives highlighted how simple interventions including adopting a weekly “Use-Up Day,” or using Hellmann’s flexible book aimed at using up the most wasted ingredients had led to up to a 46% reduction of household food waste over a four-week period.

Hellman’s isn’t the first advertiser to experiment with thermochromic ink.

Expiry label makers Mimica Touch launched a temperature-sensitive tag in 2017 that provides an accurate, real-time indication of food freshness across juice, dairy and red meat packaging. In addition the inclusive caps and labels assists those who are blind, partially sighted or unable to read for another reason, in making decisions about food suitability.

Dairy company Arla is among the brands that have already trialed this technology in market.