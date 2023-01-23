Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: The Future of Architecture With Jeanne Gang

The architect shares her journey to create memorable and impactful buildings

By Al Mannarino

13 mins ago

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Jeanne Gang, one of the world’s most celebrated architects, with buildings and installations all over the world.

Gang gained international attention for her Aqua Tower in Chicago, which became the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect. Called “the world’s most influential architect” by Time Magazine, Gang is currently a professor at Harvard, exploring how design can help create beneficial connections between people and their environments.

Over the flavors of her favorite restaurant in Chicago, Brindille, Gang shares her journey to create memorable and impactful buildings and her vision for the future of architecture.

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

