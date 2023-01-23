Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Jeanne Gang, one of the world’s most celebrated architects, with buildings and installations all over the world.

Gang gained international attention for her Aqua Tower in Chicago, which became the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect. Called “the world’s most influential architect” by Time Magazine, Gang is currently a professor at Harvard, exploring how design can help create beneficial connections between people and their environments.

Over the flavors of her favorite restaurant in Chicago, Brindille, Gang shares her journey to create memorable and impactful buildings and her vision for the future of architecture.

