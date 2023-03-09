Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur and founder of HUG (and sister of Mark Zuckerberg).

After graduating from Harvard with a bachelor’s in psychology, Zuckerberg was an early employee at her brother’s then-startup, Facebook. There, she created Facebook Live, learned the ins and outs of how people consume content, and helped shape Web 2.0. She would use these skills to combine her two passions: technology and entertainment.

Now, Zuckerberg is a pioneer for women in cryptocurrency and NFTs with her company HUG, an inclusive social curation platform that helps discover and share NFT creators and communities. She’s also involved with the Broadway community, including performing in Rock of Ages and winning three Tony Awards as a producer, and hosts a weekly talk show, Randi Zuckerberg Means Business, on SiriusXM.

