Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Amena Johnson, executive director of Hope in a Box.

Hope in a Box is a nonprofit that works to support LGBTQ+ students across the country through representation by providing public school educators with curated sets of books, distinctive curricula and community training on how to build an LGBTQ+ inclusive classroom. Through these books, they can affect positive change by supporting the well-being of LGBTQ+ students and decreasing bullying.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.