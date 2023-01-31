Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes restaurateur Mario Carbone.

Carbone grew up in Queens, N.Y., surrounded by great Italian food. He worked at local eateries in his spare time, cutting his teeth in some of the best restaurants in New York City, including Babbo, Lupa, wd-50, and Café Boulud.

It was at Café Boulud that Carbone connected with an old friend from culinary school, Rich Torrisi, which planted the seed for the two to venture out on their own.

Carbone, Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick went on to create Major Food Group. In the decades since, Major Food Group has become a powerhouse with more than 30 highly acclaimed restaurants around the globe including Mario’s namesake concept, Carbone.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.