To Dine For Podcast: Journalist and Author Mary Calvi

The WCBS anchor discusses the creative endeavor that marries her journalistic talent with a splash of imagination

Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

24 seconds ago

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Mary Calvi, Emmy-winning reporter and anchor at WCBS in New York City.

Calvi is also the author of two historical fiction novels, including Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love. She has recently been transcribing love letters from Teddy Roosevelt and his first love, Alice Lee. This has led to a second historical fiction novel, If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love.

During the conversation, they discuss Calvi’s creative endeavor that marries her journalistic talent with a splash of imagination.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

