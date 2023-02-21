To Dine For Podcast: Journalist and Author Mary Calvi

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Mary Calvi, Emmy-winning reporter and anchor at WCBS in New York City.

Calvi is also the author of two historical fiction novels, including Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love. She has recently been transcribing love letters from Teddy Roosevelt and his first love, Alice Lee. This has led to a second historical fiction novel, If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love.

During the conversation, they discuss Calvi’s creative endeavor that marries her journalistic talent with a splash of imagination.

