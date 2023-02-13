Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Daniel Jones, editor of The New York Times essay column Modern Love, which started in 2004 and has run every week on Sundays in The Times.

The column has been adapted into a two-season original series on Amazon Prime Video, where Jones served as a consulting producer. The series ran from 2019-2021 and starred dozens of household names including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia and Dev Patel.

Jones is also the author of several books, including various collections of essays from the Modern Love column, as well as several other original works on love and marriage.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.