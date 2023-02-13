Adweek Podcast: The Best Super Bowl 57 Commercials

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The hosts and producers of our weekly podcast Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad had a late Sunday night capping off another Super Ad Sunday.

Co-hosts Shannon Miller and Luz Corona are joined by an all-star panel of guests which includes Adweek’s audience engagement director Jess Zafarris, senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane and senior producer Al Mannarino to discuss the best ads of Super Bowl 57.

How did FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) network Tubi became the unexpected breakout hit? What were the other big hits and misses? And what we want to see in next year’s crop.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.