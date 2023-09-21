As a new academic year gets underway on college campuses nationwide, Tinder and rapper Saweetie are playing Cupid. The dating app has enlisted the Gen Z artist, who references Tinder in her track “Tap In,” to get students swiping during a prime flirting moment: freshman orientation.

Tinder sees the highest influx of 18-year-old members during this month, and the school most active on the app will win a free concert by Saweetie and a special guest.

For Tinder, the college contest is a return to its roots.