It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

In 2022, TikTok launched Effect House, a desktop tool allowing anyone to create augmented reality filters for TikTok. Now, the social networking platform released a mobile effect editor that allows people to create augmented reality filters within the TikTok app.

The mobile effect editor allows users to experiment with more than 2,000 assets to create custom AR filters. The tool features a variety of templates to help users jump right into the creation process, and it also supports triggers, such as smiling and winking, for the creation of interactive effects.

“Our hope is that effect creation on TikTok makes it easy for more people to get started creating effects, no matter their level of experience or access to advanced tools,” TikTok said in a statement. “We’ll continue innovating the effect-making experience on mobile and desktop and expand our library of templates, Effect House functionalities and effect development tools so that creators feel empowered to create and share their effects with TikTok’s global community.”

TikTok users can access the mobile effect editor by opening the Effects tray in the TikTok app and navigating to the Create tab.